Although Charlie P’s reggae rhymes sound straight out of Jamaica, the MC actually hails from Essex. Initially singing Motown in primary school, now, his tracks – which have taken him to the hills of Boomtown and the shores of Mexico – blend ska, dancehall and bass with a thoughtful style of wordplay. A frequent collaborator with Mungo’s Hi Fi, O.B.F Sound System and Brother Culture, his collaborative EP with the latter, Murder, shone a light on the rising homicides plaguing London’s streets in 2018.