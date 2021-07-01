California singer-songwriter Charlie Hickey creates introspective indie rock that glints with moments of sun-soaked folk and breezy pop. Signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, the singer’s coming-of-age debut, Nervous at Night (2022), brims with ballads, love songs and a bedroom pop sensibility, all of which are glued together by his delicate falsetto. As well as opening for Bridgers, the acoustic storyteller has warmed the stage for Wolf Alice and performed at London’s Pitchfork Music Festival.