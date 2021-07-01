Cerpintxt & Ruben is a collaborative performance focused in darkjazz with hyperromantic undertones. Using wind instruments, piano, musical saw, vocals, tape and reel-to reel, found objects and vessels, and modular synthesis, the duo recontextualize jazz in a post-Lynchian limbo. Alongside it, the flickering scenarios and found sounds of Musique Concrète, and inert cyclicality of hauntological loops project the residue of all that which could have been, as prosthetic sentiments. Cerpintxt is an electroacoustic progress report concerned with generating an invented language of a particular strain of softness through auto-destruction, phonetic entropy, and augmented instrumentation. Ruben is a jazz pianist, key and synth performer, where he combines harmonic and melodic material with electronic processing and sampling. https://www.cerpintxt.com/live