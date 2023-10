Since moving away from his early-career autotuned sound with the release of singles ‘Day in the Life’, ‘Molly’ and ‘Loading’ in 2020, rapper Central Cee has honed his blend of hip-hop, trap and UK drill. The viral success of ‘Doja’ landed him a British Artist of the Year nomination at the BRITS in 2023; and ‘Sprinter’ – his collab with Dave – hit 12 million views in 5 days.