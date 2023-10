Cambridge-based metal band Celestial Sanctuary bring their own flavour to Britain’s death metal scene. Wicked angsty screams from vocalist Thomas J Cronin meld with heavy deathcore influences on 2021’s Soul Diminished, especially on throaty cuts such as ‘Rid The Gormless’ and ‘Relentless Savagery’. On stage, the ensemble revel in chaos as they perform heavy hits from their discography.