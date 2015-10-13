It’s the whirlwind of feelings dance music has the potential to evoke – from love to sadness, joy to nostalgia – which drew Melbourne-born, Lisbon-based CC:Disco! to the genre. A voice on radio since she was 15, the DJ and Rinse FM host specialises in euphoric house and funky disco, and is always on the search to uplift new talent. When she’s not on the decks at a tropical Boiler Room set in Bali or with Horse Meat Disco and Artwork at XOYO, she compiles her favourite new tunes into her First Light series with the help of Melbourne record label Soothsayer.