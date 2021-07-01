One of Gen Z’s most prominent bedroom popstars, Cavetown’s foray into music began with a ukulele and a YouTube channel at the age of 14. Quickly becoming an online sensation, his homegrown, self-produced pop marries together floaty electronics, gentle storytelling and flourishes of acoustic indie, with Clash describing 2022’s worm food as “nothing short of masterful experimentation and thoughtful creativity”. With live shows that feel as intimate as his music, the singer – who is based in Cambridge – has sold out the Roundhouse and performed at Primavera Sound.