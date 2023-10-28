CatHead is a new electronic music project working across genres, most notably blending elements of ambient, electroacoustic, techno, downtempo, breakbeat and UK bass. catHead designs and builds their own experimental instruments from recycled materials and uses them alongside vocals, environmental recordings and a variety of hardware, traditional acoustic and electronic instruments. Producing ethereal soundscapes, pulsating bass rhythms and glistening textures punctuated by natural sounds and metallic drum hits, catHead’s music evokes a warm sense of nostalgia whilst also hinting towards an eerie dystopian future. catHead is the alias of Gwen Siôn, an award-winning composer, producer, pianist and multidisciplinary artist working with sound, sculpture, DIY electronics, moving image and installation. She creates multi-instrumental, vocal and electronic compositions, and makes her own hand-built instruments and sculptural sound devices by repurposing both natural and industrial materials.