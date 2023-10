Canadian-born Cate Canning is known for her pop ballads about heartbreak and self image. Following the release of her EP Love, The Madness and the TikTok sensation ‘Can’t Wait To Be Pretty’, she dropped ‘Groupie’. The minimalist production showed Cate at her songwriting best, painting a picture of a one-sided relationship akin to that of a pop star and their fans – something she is becoming more familiar with as her star rises.