Singer-songwriter and guitarist Carsie Blanton creates a blend of blues, grassroots folk, jazz and punk inspired by her hippy songwriter parents, Nina Simone, and Joni Mitchell. Describing 2021’s Love & Rage as a collection of “anti-fascist anthems”, Blanton regularly explores political themes through her lyrics, from gender expectations to race relations and police brutality. Alongside her Handsome Band, Blanton has performed her folk at prestigious venues across the US, including the Birchmere music hall and Hotel Café.