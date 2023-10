Known as CARRTOONS, Ben Carr sums up his sound as “songs about love and bass.” The New Yorker upholds these words on 2020’s Saturday Morning and 2022’s Homegrown, which tinker with hip-hop, soul and blues, and place Carr’s undeniable bass skills centre stage. Appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk series and an opening slot for Thundercat at the Atlanta Jazz Festival have given CARTOONS’s modern feel-good grooves the platform they deserve.