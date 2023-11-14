“I think first and foremost I consider myself a storyteller,” says Caroline Rose. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist began writing poetry at 13 before debuting a vintage folk-rock hybrid in 2012. Injecting her dry wit into a more contemporary sound, the Long Islander teetered between dance, pop and punk on LONER (2018) and 2020’s Superstar, which Uncut likened to “a bedroom-laptop fever dream from a parallel universe”. Her dynamic live shows bounce between electric guitar solos and stand-up comedy segments.