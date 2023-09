Having moved on from her band Chairlift in 2016, Connecticut-born Caroline Polachek has become an art-pop presence with her textured sound and bel canto opera-trained voice. Combining trip-hop, folk and classical influences with maximalist electropop on Pang (2019) and Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (2023), Rolling Stone described her music as “a kinetic example of what happens when pop sets out to transcend its own limits”.