Carmel Smickersgill is a composer and sound artist based in Manchester. Having studied under the film and opera composer Gary Carpenter (The Wicker Man) at The Royal Northern College of Music, Smickersgill has created classical pieces for Liverpool Philharmonic’s Ensemble 10:10 and performed live at the Barbican Centre. In her solo work, she crafts her own electronic universes – 2022’s We Get What We Get & We Don’t Get Upset was praised by The Quietus for its “theatrical doom and bewitchingly pleasant interludes."