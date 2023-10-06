Electronic DJ, producer and composer Carl Craig was a pivotal part of Detroit’s second wave of techno in the ’90s. Known by many aliases – including Paperclip People and 69 – he incorporates bold melodies and flickers of ambient, jazz, new wave and Krautrock into his sets, guided by a fascination with futurism. Craig has produced mixes for the likes LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip, Friendly Fires and Pet Shop Boys; and his label, Planet E Communications, is home to fellow Detroit names Kevin Saunderson and Moodymann.