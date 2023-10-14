Renowned for his three-deck mixing technique, Carl Cox is a British DJ and producer who infuses his techno sets with unexpected elements, from acid and Balearic house to disco and soul. The founder of Intec Digital – a label dedicated to techno “re-born for a new digital generation” – Cox has hosted his own radio shows and podcast, curated several BBC Radio 1 Essential Mixes, and continues to play his unpredictable techno sets at Space Ibiza, and at his own ‘Carl Cox & Friends’ stage at The BPM Festival and Tomorrowland.