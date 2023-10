Welsh rock band Cardinal Black started their career with a debut number one single and EP, back-to-back sold-out tours with Myles Kennedy and a live set recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Creative differences led the band to split, and in the intervening years guitarist Chris Buck was awarded ‘Best New Guitarist’ by MusicRadar, before they reunited in 2020 as a brand new iteration of what they describe as the “oldest new band in the world”.