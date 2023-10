Formerly known as Mayson the Soul, South Korean singer-songwriter Car, the Garden makes sensitive, soulful indie music that incorporates elements of blues and funk. The winner of 2019 TV music competition The Fan, the classical arrangements on his tracks are just as dreamy as his airy falsetto, most noticeably on love song ‘Romantic Sunday’. A regular on soundtracks for South Korean TV shows, he’s also toured the US and Canada.