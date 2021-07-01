Candid deals in brutally honest emotions channelled through songs as sharp as they are cathartic. The indie outfit won the hearts of their hometown of Coventry, playing a string of sold-out pub and club gigs, before supporting Scouting For Girls, The Hoosiers and The Pale White on tour. Before long, their infectious riffs were hitting the airwaves by way of Huw Stephen’s Introducing show on Radio 1. Searing guitar runs, irresistible drum beats and a backbone of honest unreserved lyrics translate to a commanding live show not to be missed.