Growing up in North Carolina with seven sisters, Canaan Cox couldn’t escape pop music. Inspired by Whitney Houston, Hanson and his parents’ country bands, the singer-songwriter studied musical theatre before relocating to Nashville to pursue contemporary country pop. Aided by his acoustic guitar, an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show in 2021 introduced Cox’s heart-warming ballads to millions across the country. The following year, he released his debut self-titled album, brimming with all-American radio-friendly tunes.

