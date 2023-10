Camilla Sparksss is the experimental rock persona of Swiss-Canadian singer-songwriter Barbara Lehnoff. One half of Swiss Music Prize-nominated post-punk band Peter Kernel, her solo releases span electrocharged punk, ’80s-esque dark wave and industrial pop. A striking visual artist and filmmaker best known for her live performances, Sparksss presses her bevy of samples on to dubplates, which allows her to play them like a live instrument at her shows.