The alt-rock solo project of singer and guitarist Alicia Bognanno, Bully formed as a four-piece band in Nashville in 2013. Introducing their grungy sound with 2015’s Feels Like, Bognanno split with her bandmates during the creation of 2020’s SUGAREGG, which is packed with what Pitchfork calls “sticky hooks, shoutalong lyrics, and walloping, caffeinated riffs”. A storyteller and performer full of punk energy, Bognanno tackles mental health struggles and societal expectations of women in her lyrics.