Named after a character from the Spike Lee classic Do the Right Thing, Buggin is a hardcore band from Chicago. The quartet’s sneering punk is led by vocalist Bryanna Bennett who – as a Black, non-binary individual – stands tall in a genre overpopulated by white cisgender men. Releasing EPs with local label New Morality Zine before signing with Flatspot Records, the band have performed gigs alongside Show Me the Body and Sick Of It All.