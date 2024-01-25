Artist

In 2021, Texas singer and self-taught guitarist Buffalo Nicholas became Fat Possum Records’ first solo blues signing in almost 20 years. Led by his anecdotal style of songwriting, acoustic guitar and political commentary, his debut album released later that year was described as “steeped in tradition but with an urgent, contemporary edge” by The Guardian. Throughout Nicholas’s music and live performances, one thing is key: “I want more Black people to hear themselves in this music that is truly theirs,” he says.

