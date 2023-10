A veteran of London’s roots and dub scene, Brixton native Simon Fajemisin – or Brother Culture – made a name for himself in the early ’80s as an MC for soundsystem Jah Revelation Muzik. Over the years, the lifelong reggae devotee has lent his instantly recognisable voice to drum and bass in the ’90s and dubstep in the late ’00s. With a four decade-long career performing internationally, he’s appeared on tracks with Mungo’s Hi Fi and The Prodigy.