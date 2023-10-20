Since the early ’90s, open-door music collective Brooklyn Funk Essentials have interlaced Latin, dub poetry and soul to form their own multicultural meld of acid jazz. Initially formed as a jam project, band quickly became a staple of the New York club scene with their 1995 debut album, Cool and Steady and Easy, and buoyant performance style. Grammy nominations, headline slots at international jazz festivals and tours with the likes of James Brown and Erykah Badhu have established the ensemble as modern jazz luminaries.