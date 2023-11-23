The warming, honey-coated voice of Edinburgh’s Brooke Combe shines best on her uplifting hybrid of soul and indie pop. A childhood soundtracked by ’90s R&B jams and Motown classics, Combe quickly amassed an online fanbase uploading covers of Miley Cyrus, Arctic Monkeys and Marvin Gaye. Eventually finding her own stride with a string of singles including ‘Are You With Me?’ (2021) and ‘Miss Me Now’ (2022), Combe’s self-assurance and electric guitar skill have impressed crowds on tour with Miles Kane and at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival.