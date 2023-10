As an affiliate of Wu-Tang Clan, producer/MC Bronze Nazarath is bringing the Shaolin sound to the next generation. It’s apparent within the bare bones loops and abstract sampling that Bronze Nazareth was mentored by the RZA himself, but he’s anything but an imitator. The drama of his lyrics play off the grittiness of his production in a way that sounds incredibly novel, while still honouring his legendary progenitors.