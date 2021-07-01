Artist

Brittany Howard

Top trackStay High - Childish Gambino Version

About Brittany Howard

As lead vocalist and guitarist of Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard has been credited with resurrecting rock’n’roll. Taking inspiration from hip-hop, her Southern roots, jazz and R&B, Howard released her debut solo album, Jaime, in 2019 (named after her sister who taught her the piano and who passed away from cancer when they were teenagers) after a cross-country drive from Nashville to Topanga – a journey reflected in its striking Americana funk-rock sound. With themes that examine spiritual ritual, celebrate love, and are informed by her desire to present a candid portrait of herself, the record earnt her a Best Rock Song Grammy award in 2019 for the track ‘Stay High’.

Posted by DICE
Brittany Howard doesn’t have any events coming up on DICE. Follow them to stay up to date.