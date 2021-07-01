As lead vocalist and guitarist of Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard has been credited with resurrecting rock’n’roll. Taking inspiration from hip-hop, her Southern roots, jazz and R&B, Howard released her debut solo album, Jaime, in 2019 (named after her sister who taught her the piano and who passed away from cancer when they were teenagers) after a cross-country drive from Nashville to Topanga – a journey reflected in its striking Americana funk-rock sound. With themes that examine spiritual ritual, celebrate love, and are informed by her desire to present a candid portrait of herself, the record earnt her a Best Rock Song Grammy award in 2019 for the track ‘Stay High’.