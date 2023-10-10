Although she’s a skilled pianist and gyil player, Bridget Kearney’s instrument of choice is bass. The singer’s journey into music began as a child choir singer in Iowa, but it was during her jazz studies at the New England Conservatory of Music that she found her retro bluegrassy indie-pop stride. A founding member of bands Joy Kills Sorrow and Lake Street Dive, her solo debut, Won’t Let You Down (2017), is a swirl of funk, R&B and vintage soul. A respected tunesmith (and winner of the 2005 John Lennon Songwriting Contest), Kearney also teaches songwriting at Princeton University.