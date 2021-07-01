With her dry, self-deprecating sense of humour and deadpan delivery, Bridget Christie has earnt her stripes as one of the most celebrated British female comedians. Regularly appearing on QI, Have I Got News for You and Taskmaster, the sharp-tongued sarcastic comic – who is also a writer, actor and radio host – has become a seasoned Edinburgh Fringe performer over the years. While 2021’s Who Am I? pokes fun at her menopause experience, Because You Demanded It – her scalding response to the result of the 2016 EU referendum – was named as The Guardian’s best comedy of the year.