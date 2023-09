Heavily influenced by John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, D’Angelo and Frank Ocean, Braxton Cook blends the improvisational elements of jazz with the soulful melodies of R&B. His music draws on his experience as a Black jazz musician in America and speaks to the generational turmoil of his people. He’s been touted as a marvel, a prodigy and one of the most exciting voices in modern jazz – claims validated by his Emmy win in 2022.