As founder of the Rhythm Section collective – which encompasses a label, an NTS radio show and a party series – Bradley Zero champions new and independent artists, including Jordan Rakei, Jayda G, Charlotte Dos Santos and Yusseff Kamaal. He served as a core programmer and host at Boiler Room during the platform’s early days; and in 2022, he and The Colours That Rise member Nathanael Williams opened Jumbi, a hi-fi bar and restaurant in Peckham.