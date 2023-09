Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter Nicolas Muñoz took on the Boy Pablo moniker back in 2015, and went on to release ‘Flowers’ shortly after. Since then, he’s amassed an impressive following, considering his music falls on the alt-side of genres. Pop, rock, folk – many sounds are explored in Pablo’s work, and offbeat, joyful songs such as ‘Dance, Baby!’, ‘Everytime’ and ‘i <3 u’ have wracked up hundreds of millions of plays.