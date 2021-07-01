Drawing from the sonic sprawl of post-punk, Bosse-de-Nage is a black metal reiteration of that fabled genre. Their highly rated 2018 debut, Further Still, sounds natural, devoid of heavy processing or deliberately muted tones. There’s a looseness to the nine tracks that sounds like a band hanging out in a greasy jam space with beers cracked, cigarillos hanging out of the corner of their mouth. The guitars buzz, the drums are tornado-like and the vocals are harsh yet clear, dripping with gristly angst – an all-encompassing energy that’s only magnified in their live sets.