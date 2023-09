Germany’s Boris Brejcha is known for championing his own style of dance music: high-tech minimal. The genre is a blend of house, techno and trance; with the unusual caveat of not utilising any hardware in its production. He’s now internationally renowned for his live shows, which often descend into dystopian carnivals. It’s a formula that has moved millions of people, including the powers that be at DJ Mag, who slotted Brejcha into their ‘Top 100 DJs’ list in both 2021 and 2022.