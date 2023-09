Israeli DJ Borgore once described his sound as “commercial American hip-hop and death metal being played through various farm animals”. An artist spanning multiple genres – most prominently sinister dubstep and bass – Borgore has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Svdden Death and Waka Flocka Flame. Releasing music under his record label Buygore, his live sets – which he packs with heavy drops and hip-hop mashups – are just as chaotic as his studio sound.