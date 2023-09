What began as friends curating YouTube playlists together soon turned into Bon Entendeur, a trio who found their niche pairing soundbites of celebrity interviews with nu-disco grooves. The duo have become regulars on the French festival circuit, playing chilled-out, hip-hop-inflicted funk from over 30 of their mixtapes – each of which revolve around an interview with a notable figure, from rapper MC Solaar to former President Charles de Gaulle.