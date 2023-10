Bridging together punk, grime and hip-hop with a brazen political punch, Bob Vylan aren’t afraid to speak their minds on racism, class and capitalism. Formed in London in 2017, the frenetic duo recorded, produced and mixed their sophomore album Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life (2022) themselves, winning praise from Clash, DIY and The Telegraph, along with the inaugural MOBO Award for Best Alternative Act.