A truly one-of-a-kind act, Bob Long III emerged from the deserts of Tucson in the ’90s equipped with a Southern blues swagger and an outlandish sense of humour. Donning a uniform including a stuntman jumpsuit and a crash helmet wired with a telephone microphone, the enigmatic one-man band juggles slide guitar, percussion and a laundary list of on-stage antics. From serenading spectators on his knee, crowd surfing in a blow-up dinghy or taking his shows to a venue’s restroom, it’s little surprise the eccentric showman has opened for Ani DiFranco and Franz Ferdinand.