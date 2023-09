Kicking off their career with a slew of mid-’90 post-grunge tunes, Houston’s Blue October have proven themselves as one of rock’s strongest brotherhoods. Despite shifting to an alternative sound in recent years, the quintet continue to explore intimate themes of failure and mental health in their lyrics. Frontman Justin Furstenfeld is known for talking candidly of his personal struggles, forming a mutual, almost healing affinity between the band and their fans.