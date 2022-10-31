Blu DeTiger’s skills as a musician extend far beyond snappy covers on TikTok. Her songwriting abilities match up to any modern guitar slinger (except hers is a bass). Chugging riffs and effortless indie productions showcase just how versatile her instrument of choice can be, with each release seeing the New York native refine her sound and make important political and personal statements. Gender stereotypes, mental health and life as a post-pandemic millennial are all wisely commented on in Blu’s tunes.