Blossoms are an indie-pop band from Stockport. Formed in 2013, the band offer a modern take on Britpop across their releases, whether via psych-rock-inspired sounds on their Mercury Prize-nominated eponymous debut album, or ’70s pop-inflected tracks on 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces. In 2020, they teamed up with Rick Astley for a long-running series of performances dedicated to covering songs by The Smiths, including a slot at Glastonbury 2023.