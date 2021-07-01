It should be no surprise that Toronto band Blood Ceremony take their name from a ’70s Spanish slasher film. Their progressive doom-style rock is as haunting as it is psychedelic, while their lyrics – notably on 2013’s The Eldritch Dark – intertwine horror film references with black magic imagery. Labelled as “Toronto’s most original band”, bassist Lucas Gadke is known for his electrifying solos, while frontwoman Alia O’Brien provides Jethro Tull-style flute moments, set to a backdrop of hypnotic film projections.