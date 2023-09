Canadian techno duo BLOND:ISH came together in 2008 as an offshoot of a Montreal party of the same name, and the pair were heralded as one of the most environmentally conscious acts in the scene, launching Bye Bye Plastic to eliminate waste at festivals and venues. As of 2019, BLOND:ISH is now the moniker for Vivie-Ann Bakos’s solo output, which draws upon an eclectic mix of genres including Afrobeat, psychedelia, ’80s disco and industrial techno.