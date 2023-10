After creating tech house from his Jakarta home studio throughout the late 2010s, Bleu Clair caught the attention of Skrillex and A-Trak. His distinct sound pairs ’90s house power chords with slick ultra-quantized bass and tech house, which gives songs such as ‘Do My Thing’ a throwback quality that resists the trappings of sounding obvious. You could take any track from his Jack Rabbit Slims EP and run with it as a lead single, such is the excellence of Bleu Clair’s production.