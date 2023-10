Black Sherif pairs the traditional music from his Ghanaian homeland with modern drill beats, exemplified on his 2018 debut, The Villain I Never Was, through which heunashamedly tackles personal and social consciousness. His raw honesty and culture-shifting vocal vibrancy are best heard on breakout singles ‘Second Sermon’ and ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ – the latter of which features Burna Boy on the chorus.