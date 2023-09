London’s black midi amassed a cult following almost immediately after forming in 2017, and kept gathering fans as their sound expanded. Fusing math rock, prog rock, post-punk and avant-jazz, they’ve continued to release music that challenges and bewilders with its frenetic sound. In 2019, NME called them “the best band in London no one knows a thing about” – but since touring the world, the latter part of that statement no longer holds true.