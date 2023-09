Led by their ferocious frontwoman Izzy B Phillips, the glam rock of Brighton’s Black Honey is as gutsy as it is glittery. Formed in 2014, the quartet forged from cinematic indie on their 2018 self-titled debut to heavier desert rock on 2021’s Written & Directed. They’ve opened for The Vaccines and Liam Gallagher, and Phillips always makes it clear that Black Honey’s shows are a safe space for female rockers.