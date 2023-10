Long before fusing punk and metal became widely popular, Black Flag were pioneering a hardcore punk sound in the ’70s. They might seem like anti-establishment slackers on the surface, but they have a work ethic that scared off most of their early members. Their inability to hold down a bassist due to their relentless gigging schedule meant guitarist Greg Ginn had to pitch down his playing. Accordingly, it has become a key characteristic of Black Flag’s sound.